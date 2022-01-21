Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.16.

GDDFF stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

