Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOOD. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.83.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$3.42 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$255.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

