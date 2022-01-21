Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 822.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

