Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $18,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 795,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.3% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.39.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

