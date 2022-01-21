Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after acquiring an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,177,000 after acquiring an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 26.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Yandex by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. Yandex has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

