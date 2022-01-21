Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

