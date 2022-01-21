Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 183,971 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,971 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of First American Financial worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First American Financial by 121.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 258.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.49.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FAF opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.