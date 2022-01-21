Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 108,002 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,002 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.