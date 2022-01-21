Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Markel worth $20,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Markel by 1,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,234.95 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $942.44 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,240.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,248.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

