Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.29. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 262,820 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPR. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$120.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$48.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.0991453 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

