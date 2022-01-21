Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Up 3.2%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) shares shot up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.95. 7,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 392,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.
In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.