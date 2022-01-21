Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Up 3.2%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) shares shot up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $23.95. 7,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 392,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

