Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.38. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $38.25.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.