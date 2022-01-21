Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Has $28.84 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. cut its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,980 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 1.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $28,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 144.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 148,466 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $1,579,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $237,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Shares of DASH traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.61. 30,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.23 and its 200 day moving average is $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.12. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $11,352,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,617,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,144,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

