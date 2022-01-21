Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Has $611.90 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,820 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 290,436 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 24.7% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $611,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.36.

SEA stock traded down $8.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.12. 57,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.96 and its 200-day moving average is $291.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.