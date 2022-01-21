Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after acquiring an additional 253,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,372,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $104,570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 521,358 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 551,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,752. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

