Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 50,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 84,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$61.56 million and a PE ratio of -8.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Group Ten Metals news, Director Gregor John Hamilton purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,955,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$975,424.89.

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its core asset is the 100%-owned flagship Stillwater West platinum group element-nickel-copper-cobalt and gold project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

