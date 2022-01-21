Guild (NYSE:GHLD) PT Lowered to $15.50

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE GHLD opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Guild has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $781.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($999.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guild will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at $2,027,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

