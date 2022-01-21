H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE FUL opened at $75.16 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 54.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

