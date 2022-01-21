Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 354.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,203 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 4.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 23.2% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 74.9% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

Shares of ABBV opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $235.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

