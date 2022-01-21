Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 12,824 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 1.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

