Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 225 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.23.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $989.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,053.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $880.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

