Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €19.90 ($22.61) and last traded at €20.00 ($22.73). Approximately 16,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.22 ($22.98).

HHFA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.70 ($25.80).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is €20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

