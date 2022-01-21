Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.34 and a 1-year high of $185.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,822.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.36.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

