Harborview Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Harborview Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after buying an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $80.09 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

