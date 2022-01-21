Harborview Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,944,000 after acquiring an additional 378,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

NYSE:DGX opened at $137.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.70. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

