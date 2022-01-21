Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $220.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

