Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HWD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.78

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.78 and traded as high as C$19.94. Hardwoods Distribution shares last traded at C$19.78, with a volume of 4,022 shares trading hands.

In related news, Senior Officer John Patrick Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.46, for a total transaction of C$65,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,253,951.38.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet good and specialty products. The Company operates through its Canada and United States segments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating a network of over 30 distribution centers in Canada and the United States.

