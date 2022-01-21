Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 6.1%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 32,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,539,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008,887 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,420,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,217 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,955,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,158,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 847,718 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

