Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 6.1%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 32,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,539,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.
About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
