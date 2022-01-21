Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $323.00 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.72 or 0.00314878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,323,768,303 coins and its circulating supply is 11,595,135,303 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

