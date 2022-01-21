Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,700 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 508,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $225.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

