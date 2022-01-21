Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 31% Lower This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $105.80 or 0.00286623 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $70.54 million and $25.72 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000102 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 682,355 coins and its circulating supply is 666,705 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

