HashNet BitEco Tops One Day Trading Volume of $303,329.00 (HNB)

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded 10,495.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. HashNet BitEco has a total market capitalization of $376,994.65 and approximately $303,329.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded up 11,673.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006164 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Profile

HashNet BitEco (CRYPTO:HNB) is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco . The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HashNet BitEco

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashNet BitEco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashNet BitEco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.