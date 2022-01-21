Haverford Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

