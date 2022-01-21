Haverford Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

