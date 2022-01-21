Haverford Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,295 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $139.48 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

