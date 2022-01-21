Haverford Trust Co Sells 255 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 686.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

