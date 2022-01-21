HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$22.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.00% from the company’s previous close.
FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.
Shares of FR opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.
In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,057,330.55. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,007,000. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,550 and have sold 184,100 shares valued at $3,016,498.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
