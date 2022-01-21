HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$22.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.00% from the company’s previous close.

FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.

Shares of FR opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,057,330.55. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,007,000. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,550 and have sold 184,100 shares valued at $3,016,498.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

