Head-To-Head Review: Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jaguar Health and Vectura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vectura Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Jaguar Health presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 479.37%. Given Jaguar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jaguar Health is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Jaguar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Jaguar Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Health and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health -973.74% -183.74% -78.30% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Health and Vectura Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health $9.39 million 4.43 -$33.81 million N/A N/A Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Health.

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Health has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jaguar Health beats Vectura Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment manufactures human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. The Animal Health segment commercializes prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals. The company was founded by Lisa A. Conte on June 6, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

