Head-To-Head Review: Kentucky Bancshares (KTYB) and The Competition

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS: KTYB) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kentucky Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kentucky Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kentucky Bancshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky Bancshares Competitors 2174 9056 7352 515 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Kentucky Bancshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kentucky Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Kentucky Bancshares Competitors 28.88% 12.44% 1.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million $11.70 million 18.54 Kentucky Bancshares Competitors $1.23 billion $222.18 million 12.56

Kentucky Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares. Kentucky Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kentucky Bancshares pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kentucky Bancshares rivals beat Kentucky Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.