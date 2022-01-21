Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.48 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,415 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $47.04 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

