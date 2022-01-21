Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 48.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Paya were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 152.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 154.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 689.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 29.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

