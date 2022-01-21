Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 33,445 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,445 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

