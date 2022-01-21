Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.53 Million Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 159,675 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,698,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.