Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,457 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

