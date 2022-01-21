HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $50.79. Approximately 17,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 794,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -728.75, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,270,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $17,461,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HealthEquity by 155.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 192,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

