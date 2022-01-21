Hedget (HGET) Price Hits $2.98 on Major Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Hedget has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $266,575.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00007680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00050401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Hedget Profile

HGET is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

