Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $169.81

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.81 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.47). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.39), with a volume of 5,552 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.43. The stock has a market cap of £120.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 12,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($24,559.97). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 217,000 shares of company stock worth $34,775,000.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

