Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

HSDT opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 37,500 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 45,600 shares of company stock worth $342,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

