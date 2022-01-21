Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €74.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €90.93 ($103.33).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €77.76 ($88.36) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.35. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

