Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Saratoga Investment worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $27.49 on Friday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $332.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

